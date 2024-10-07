The Best Steakhouse Cut To Order For Big Flavor On A Budget

There are tons of steakhouses all over the United States, all of which are great places to chow down on some delicious grilled meat. The only trouble is, as delicious as the meals at these restaurants are, many times, they're not particularly easy on the wallet.

Daily Meal spoke with Daniel Ontiveros, corporate executive chef at Carversteak in Las Vegas, and he provided some exclusive steakhouse secrets to help us get to the bottom of what to order even if you're on a budget. Ontiveros says: "Ordering a [50-ounce] tomahawk to split with your friends or family is a great option."

The tomahawk has a generous amount of meat on its bones, making it a cut that can go a long way. What's more, you won't be selling yourself short on flavor or texture. Chef Ontiveros also notes that this particular cut usually has an impressive presentation, making it feel decadent even if you know you'll be splitting the bill at the end of the night.