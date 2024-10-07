The Best Steakhouse Cut To Order For Big Flavor On A Budget
There are tons of steakhouses all over the United States, all of which are great places to chow down on some delicious grilled meat. The only trouble is, as delicious as the meals at these restaurants are, many times, they're not particularly easy on the wallet.
Daily Meal spoke with Daniel Ontiveros, corporate executive chef at Carversteak in Las Vegas, and he provided some exclusive steakhouse secrets to help us get to the bottom of what to order even if you're on a budget. Ontiveros says: "Ordering a [50-ounce] tomahawk to split with your friends or family is a great option."
The tomahawk has a generous amount of meat on its bones, making it a cut that can go a long way. What's more, you won't be selling yourself short on flavor or texture. Chef Ontiveros also notes that this particular cut usually has an impressive presentation, making it feel decadent even if you know you'll be splitting the bill at the end of the night.
Tomahawk's flavor doesn't disappoint
One of the main reasons, shares Chef Daniel Ontiveros, to opt for a tomahawk is that "there is a substantial amount of beef with maximum flavor, juice, and tenderness." Tomahawk steaks have quite a bit of marbling, which refers to the amount of fat distributed throughout the muscle. That marbling means that when you cook the steak, you get a juicy bite with a lot of rich flavor to it. A tomahawk steak also has to be cooked for a longer time, which helps release all the meat's natural flavors and gives it a succulent texture.
In terms of aesthetics, tomahawks are served on or next to the bone, which can give it a dramatic presentation at the table. What's more, a 50-ounce tomahawk is quite large. Split the tomahawk between two, three, or even four people and you're still looking at 25 to 12.5 ounces of steak per person. Pair that with a couple of tasty side dishes and you've easily got enough to make a meal.
Finally, in terms of cost, while a tomahawk can cost between $90 and $225, when you're splitting the cost between several people, you can wind up paying less than you would for a single steak of a different cut. Add up all these factors, and you've got a winning way to save on steak next time you're eating at a fancy steakhouse with friends.