Things That Could Actually Help With Your Hangover, According To An Expert

Anyone who has suffered through the aftereffects of a night of drinking knows how debilitating a hangover can be. Nausea, headache, fatigue, and dehydration are common symptoms of what many people refer to as the "brown bottle flu," and it's not fun. Some people resort to drinking coffee, or begin the next morning with a boozy mimosa or Bloody Mary, but one expert has better advice for before and after a night of partying.

Dr. Taylor C. Wallace, CEO of Think Healthy Group and adjunct clinical associate professor, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University told Daily Meal that some things could actually help prevent a hangover. He suggests making sure you have a full stomach before a night of drinking, since food slows the absorption of alcohol. He also recommends eating foods high in micronutrients and antioxidants to combat the inflammation associated with the consumption of alcohol.

To combat the effects of too much booze, Dr. Wallace has some tips for the next morning. While admitting the efficacy is theoretical, Dr. Wallace advises taking vitamin B supplements and sipping on a sports drink or Pedialyte to replace electrolytes. Both drinks are high in sodium, which helps replace and retain any fluids you might have lost.