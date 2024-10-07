Before Extinguishing Your Charcoal, Use It To Grill Some Veggies

Anything that comes off the grates of a charcoal grill is always a bit more special. You simply couldn't get the same level of smokiness on a propane or natural gas-fired grill. But once you've cooked all the steaks, burgers, and hot dogs that you've got over the blazing hot coals... don't be so quick to douse that fire. Those glowing embers still have plenty of heat left to cook one more delicious dish before they cool to ash — some roasted veggies, to be specific!

The idea is so simple, it's surprising that it's not more commonplace. Instead of using a grate, the "cooking surface" for your bell peppers, beets, and sweet onions will be the bed of hot embers at the bottom of the grill. You can place them right on top or bury them in the pile using a pair of tongs or a metal skewer. The intense, dry heat from the coals will do all the work of giving you perfectly charred and tender veggies. Give them a quick toss every few minutes, and in about 15 to 25 minutes, they should be ready to go.

You can serve them right away by brushing off any ash and peeling the charred skin, or store them in the fridge for later use. To finish, simply drizzle all those grilled summer vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt!