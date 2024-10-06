The Pumpkin Pie Ingredient That Adds Tons Of Extra Flavor

Everyone may be lining up for pumpkin spice lattes at your state's local coffee shops in the fall and winter, but we all know that when the weather turns cool it's really pumpkin pie season. This MVP of pastries is a crowd pleaser, packed with sweet and spiced flavors just like everyone's favorite latte, and the recipe is so basic that you don't even need any baking skills to make one. If you really want to take your pumpkin pie to the next level, however, there's one ingredient swap that adds tons of extra flavor: eggnog.

Most standard pumpkin pie recipes call for some sort of dairy in order to make the pumpkin custard, and it's usually sweetened condensed milk. But where's the fun in that? You can get all the spiced, rich goodness of eggnog's nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and rum notes into the pie custard and get the same texture — all you have to do is swap out the condensed milk for the all-important 'nog. Most eggnogs are pretty thick (it's actually also a thin custard thickened with eggs), so you can easily substitute them into any pumpkin pie recipe one-to-one for condensed milk or heavy cream.