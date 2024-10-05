The Boozy Ingredient We Never Thought To Add To Coleslaw
If you're at a backyard BBQ, it's not uncommon to have coleslaw on your plate and a bourbon-based cocktail in your hand. While enjoying these two things alongside one another isn't surprising, you might be surprised to learn that you can combine the two. Now, we aren't talking about adding cabbage to a cocktail, but rather using bourbon as a secret ingredient in your next batch of coleslaw.
Adding bourbon to your coleslaw recipe gives it a rich, flavorful, slightly sweet element that pairs perfectly with the dish's more acidic, savory notes. It can help balance tangy ingredients like vinegar, fatty ingredients like mayo, and any heat that comes from peppers or spices. Since bourbon contains flavors like caramel, vanilla (you can actually add vanilla extract to your next coleslaw dressing, too), and molasses, it adds more depth of flavor than other sweeteners like plain sugar. Of course, bourbon also has a bit of a burn from the booze, so you won't end up with a dish that's too sweet, either.
Tips for adding bourbon to coleslaw
The first thing you should keep in mind when adding bourbon to coleslaw is that you don't need to break out the most expensive bottle on your bar cart. Since you're going to be combining it with other intense flavors, the subtleties of a more expensive bottle will be lost, so save it for sipping. Next, think about what other ingredients you plan to make your coleslaw with. Bourbon works well in coleslaw recipes that call for things like apple cider vinegar, but you can also add a splash to standard, mayo-based recipes.
Bourbon and bacon are another delicious pairing, so consider adding bourbon to coleslaw recipes that also call for everyone's favorite crispy pork product, like slaw with a warm bacon dressing. The smokiness plays well with the woody notes in bourbon, and you can never have too much bacon at a BBQ. You don't want your coleslaw to taste too boozy (it's a side dish, not a cocktail, after all) so start with a tablespoon or two in your dressing and increase the amount slowly if needed.