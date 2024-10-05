The Boozy Ingredient We Never Thought To Add To Coleslaw

If you're at a backyard BBQ, it's not uncommon to have coleslaw on your plate and a bourbon-based cocktail in your hand. While enjoying these two things alongside one another isn't surprising, you might be surprised to learn that you can combine the two. Now, we aren't talking about adding cabbage to a cocktail, but rather using bourbon as a secret ingredient in your next batch of coleslaw.

Adding bourbon to your coleslaw recipe gives it a rich, flavorful, slightly sweet element that pairs perfectly with the dish's more acidic, savory notes. It can help balance tangy ingredients like vinegar, fatty ingredients like mayo, and any heat that comes from peppers or spices. Since bourbon contains flavors like caramel, vanilla (you can actually add vanilla extract to your next coleslaw dressing, too), and molasses, it adds more depth of flavor than other sweeteners like plain sugar. Of course, bourbon also has a bit of a burn from the booze, so you won't end up with a dish that's too sweet, either.