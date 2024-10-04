Take Your Meatloaf To The Next Level With One Sweet Finishing Touch

Meatloaf is known for being a salty and savory dish comprised of ground beef, onions, garlic, spices, and Worcestershire sauce. While it's typically completed with gravy or some sort of ketchup glaze, a sweet and slightly citrusy honey glaze is a fantastic way to elevate your meatloaf by introducing new and exciting flavors.

A honey glaze is made from (you guessed it!) honey, lemon, ketchup, and butter. Once combined, you can spread the mixture on your meatloaf during the halfway point of cooking, and finish it in the oven for a sticky-sweet and tasty twist. The sweetness of the glaze contrasts well with the saltiness of the meatloaf, and the citrus notes in the glaze help to cut through the fattiness of the meat and the sweetness of the honey.

Not only does this glaze enhance the taste of meatloaf, but it also does wonders for the texture. The glaze adds a caramelized finish to the meatloaf, making the exterior slightly crispy while keeping the inside nice and moist. Plus, the glossy appearance makes the dish more visually appealing. Overall, adding a honey glaze elevates a classic comfort food into something a bit more special — it's the treatment meatloaf deserves, after all!