Hoda Kotb's All-Time Favorite Snack Is A Classic Combo

Just this week, longtime "Today" host Hoda Kotb announced that she'll be leaving the show after 17 years, citing wanting a change and to have more time with her kids as the reason. During Kotb's time on "Today," not only has she served as a great host, but she also, at one time, shared her favorite snack — and it's a two-ingredient masterpiece.

This past March on National Snack Day, the "Today" anchors all shared their favorite snack, with Kotb declaring, "[My favorites] are the scoop Fritos. You know why you need a scoop? So you can get the onion dip. I love a French onion dip."

In honor of Kotb's long run on "Today" coming to an end, her fans may just need to recreate her favorite snack at home. You can even make your own batch of French onion dip to ensure that it's fresh and made exactly to your liking. Then, go out and buy a bag of Fritos scoops, which Daily Meal ranked as the second best Frito flavor — second only to Fritos Limón y Sal, which may be super tasty, but doesn't have the same scooping capacity as Fritos Scoops. So it's best to stick to Kotb's go-to chip for this combination.