Add Pumpkin Spice To Your Next White Russian For The Perfect Fall Drink

A perfect way to slip some more fall cheer into your White Russian is to replace the heavy cream with eggnog. If you're only going to use it for your fall-centric White Russian, it's best to make your own eggnog so you can leave out the nutmeg (it's already in the pumpkin spice blend) and the various alcohols so they don't mess with the White Russian's flavor. If you don't want to go through that much effort, store-bought eggnog still gets the job done.

Using flavored alcohol is another great way to add more fall flavor. With White Russians, you typically use coffee liqueur and vodka. Starting with the former, Kahlúa is the gold standard and it has several flavors you can use. Its salted caramel flavor pairs especially well with pumpkin spice. As to vodka, if you can think of a flavor, it probably exists. There's a smoked salmon vodka for goodness' sake, but please don't use that for your pumpkin spice White Russian. Instead, try whipped cream or vanilla vodka if you don't want to mess with the flavor too much, or chocolate vodka if you do. There's even a pumpkin spice vodka if you want to consolidate ingredients.