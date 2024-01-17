The Best Way To Fill An Ice Cube Tray Was Right In Front Of Us All Along

If you don't have a refrigerator with a built-in ice maker, every so often, you'll have to fill an ice tray with water from the faucet. Then, you'll promptly place the tray of water in your freezer so that the water can freeze into ice cubes. But when collecting the water in the tray from your faucet, it can be tricky to fill each cell without spilling and splashing water everywhere. Well, struggle no more! The most efficient way to fill the tray without getting water all over your kitchen has been looking you in the face since you first got your hands on an ice tray. What is it? It's those small, flat areas between the molds in the tray.

By simply letting the water from your faucet run over the flat areas in between the molds on the ice tray, you will get an even distribution of water in the cells surrounding each flat area. No more moving the ice tray precisely from side to side, rocking it back and forth, or tilting the tray like a seesaw to get an even distribution of water to fill each cell. No more having to dry off your counter and walls from all the spatter. This truly is one of the amazing ice cube tray hacks that makes life easier.