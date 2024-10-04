How To Check Your Quiche Is Perfectly Seasoned Before Baking

As you're making this baked egg pie, keep in mind it takes but 30 seconds to cook an egg in the microwave, so it might be best to work in 10-second intervals until it is thoroughly cooked. But before you start pressing buttons, prep your ingredients appropriately. Season your meats and veggies with those herbs and spices before you cook them and add them to the egg mixture. This will allow those onions, peppers, tomatoes, or whatever you might be using to release excess moisture and develop the caramelized sweet and savory flavors before you add them to your whipped eggs.

The same is true when you fry up your savory bacon or sausage. Season your meat, and drain it so you don't end up with a soggy quiche. When it is time to mix these ingredients together, the taste of the seasoned components will enhance each other and the eggs. And there is another benefit. As Chef Mary Nguyen noted, the flavor will be evenly distribution throughout each forkful that makes it to your mouth. If after you cook a little in the microwave and find the taste is not up to par, add a pinch of salt. And if you are part of the no microwave movement, no problem. Just break out a small frying pan, pour a little of the egg mixture from your savory Greek quiche or your apple, fennel and cheddar quiche in, and fry it until it is thoroughly cooked.