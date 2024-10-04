How To Check Your Quiche Is Perfectly Seasoned Before Baking
Flavor disaster is all too common when you are making even an impossibly easy quiche. Crack the eggs, toss in some diced bacon, a few of your favorite veggies, and some grated cheese and you might expect a taste explosion, only to be disappointed with a bland bite. This is why it is imperative to flavor your eggy mix of ingredients before you start baking. How can you accomplish this task? Mary Nguyen, chef and founder of Olive & Finch Collective in Denver, Colorado, exclusively told Daily Meal, that your microwave is your friend when trying to determine if your uncooked quiche filling is well seasoned.
Chef Nguyen noted that you need to season each ingredient, saying, "I recommend seasoning both [quiche components] separately. Season the veggies while cooking so their flavors are well-developed, and then season the egg mixture as well to make sure the custard itself is flavorful." But to ensure that it is truly going to be a tasty quiche, you need to cook a little. She further explained, "After combining, I like to test a small portion in the microwave to check the seasoning, and adjust as needed. It helps ensure every bite is well-balanced and nothing's under-seasoned."
Develop the flavor
As you're making this baked egg pie, keep in mind it takes but 30 seconds to cook an egg in the microwave, so it might be best to work in 10-second intervals until it is thoroughly cooked. But before you start pressing buttons, prep your ingredients appropriately. Season your meats and veggies with those herbs and spices before you cook them and add them to the egg mixture. This will allow those onions, peppers, tomatoes, or whatever you might be using to release excess moisture and develop the caramelized sweet and savory flavors before you add them to your whipped eggs.
The same is true when you fry up your savory bacon or sausage. Season your meat, and drain it so you don't end up with a soggy quiche. When it is time to mix these ingredients together, the taste of the seasoned components will enhance each other and the eggs. And there is another benefit. As Chef Mary Nguyen noted, the flavor will be evenly distribution throughout each forkful that makes it to your mouth. If after you cook a little in the microwave and find the taste is not up to par, add a pinch of salt. And if you are part of the no microwave movement, no problem. Just break out a small frying pan, pour a little of the egg mixture from your savory Greek quiche or your apple, fennel and cheddar quiche in, and fry it until it is thoroughly cooked.