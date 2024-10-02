With One Cheesy Addition Your Pasta Salad Will Never Be The Same

Pasta salads can be a delicious way to serve pasta and an easy dish to bring to a picnic or family lunch. There are plenty of refreshing pasta salad combinations out there, whether it's a Mediterranean pasta salad or Italian pasta salad, everyone has a favorite. Adding cheese to these salads is not a new thing, although most recipes will call for the classics like mozzarella or feta cheese. But here's a suggestion for a cheesy addition you may not have considered before: Halloumi.

Adding cut halloumi pieces to your next pasta salad will add a touch of salty and chewy texture to your dish and elevate your pasta's flavors. If you have a few minutes to spare, fry your halloumi chunks by patting them dry and crisping them up on high heat in about a tablespoon of oil. This way you'll have crispy, crouton-like pieces of halloumi, which will now add texture, as well as flavor to your pasta salad. If you're pan-frying your halloumi before adding it to your pasta, frying it right before serving will give it the crispiest texture. If you can't do this, your halloumi will still hold its shape, but it will lose some of its crunch.