Why Pennsylvanian Chicken Pot Pie Might Confuse You At First

When you think of chicken pot pie, you probably get the same feeling as when you curl up in a soft blanket next to a cozy fire on a frigid day. You can picture yourself folding back the flaky, buttery crust to reveal a steaming vessel of chicken morsels and sweet carrots, peas, and onions enveloped in a thick, savory stew. That's comfort food magic.

But if you go to Pennsylvania, it may not happen that way. That's because the inhabitants of the Keystone state defer to a recipe with its roots in the cooking habits of the Pennsylvania Dutch. It features a similarly hearty mixture of chicken, veggies, and thick broth. But gone is the tender, flavorful crust, replaced by thick hand-rolled "noodles."

It's not necessarily less work than a from-scratch chicken pot pie, but it may still be easier for those who consider a butter pie crust their culinary nemesis. And it's certainly just as warm, comforting, and satisfying as the version the rest of us know and love.