The Limited-Edition Dr Pepper Flavor That Brought The Tropics To The Can

Limited-edition flavors are nothing new to Dr Pepper, nor any famed soda maker for that matter. While some of the brand's flavors were relatively normal, such as its "Dark Berry" flavor, others took wild swings to see what consumers would like, exemplified by its "Icing on the Cake Birthday Cake" flavor. Then, somewhere in the middle, is its "Creamy Coconut" flavor, which Daily Meal happens to have tried.

The tropical vacation-inspired drink takes the base of Dr Pepper and adds layers of not-too-strong coconut flavor with a nice creaminess we thought was similar to Dr Pepper's widely available cream soda flavor. Others thought the drink was similar to a pina colada, or that the creaminess helped balance the coconut with Dr Pepper's base flavors. Not everyone thought it was well-balanced though, with one Reddit user describing it as "more like a coconut flavored cream soda." While the drink is technically no longer being made (the limited-time window was May through July 2024), some online stores still have the drink. If you want to try it for yourself, you better act fast.