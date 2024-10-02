The Limited-Edition Dr Pepper Flavor That Brought The Tropics To The Can
Limited-edition flavors are nothing new to Dr Pepper, nor any famed soda maker for that matter. While some of the brand's flavors were relatively normal, such as its "Dark Berry" flavor, others took wild swings to see what consumers would like, exemplified by its "Icing on the Cake Birthday Cake" flavor. Then, somewhere in the middle, is its "Creamy Coconut" flavor, which Daily Meal happens to have tried.
The tropical vacation-inspired drink takes the base of Dr Pepper and adds layers of not-too-strong coconut flavor with a nice creaminess we thought was similar to Dr Pepper's widely available cream soda flavor. Others thought the drink was similar to a pina colada, or that the creaminess helped balance the coconut with Dr Pepper's base flavors. Not everyone thought it was well-balanced though, with one Reddit user describing it as "more like a coconut flavored cream soda." While the drink is technically no longer being made (the limited-time window was May through July 2024), some online stores still have the drink. If you want to try it for yourself, you better act fast.
How to create a facsimile of the Dr Pepper creamy coconut flavor
If you can't find a case of cans or a bottle of the Creamy Coconut Dr Pepper, you can try to make your own. As the name suggests, the two key aspects of the drink are the creaminess and the coconut. Since we thought the creaminess was similar to Dr Pepper's cream soda flavor, we suggest you start the mixing process with that drink as a base. Alternatively, you can take some inspiration from "dirty sodas" and add some cream to regular Dr Pepper.
From there, you just have to add the coconut, but it should be mild. Daily Meal described the coconut's intensity as "mellow," and it's important not to overpower Dr Pepper's other mysterious 23 flavors. The easiest way to do this is to mix in a little coconut syrup at a time, taste testing along the way until you get a dash of coconut flavor in each sip, with a nice coconutty aftertaste. Alternatively, if you're of age, you can live your best tropical vacation life by using coconut rum instead.