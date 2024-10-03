Here's How To Handle Splitting That Huge Check For A Large Table

Creating a go-to strategy for splitting a dinner check is a gratifying life milestone. Spontaneous group discussions over how everyone will pay for their meals are not fun for anyone, so Daily Meal has spoken to experts to gather advice on interactions like this that will make avoiding this big red flag when it comes to splitting the check even easier.

Both Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, certified etiquette consultant and senior etiquette trainer at the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Adam Perhosky, director of sales and events at Florida-based American Social Bar & Kitchen, would agree that splitting a large check is best done through planning ahead and communicating clearly. One thing to consider while planning is whether tablemates will only pay for what they ordered or split the bill evenly. Perhosky explains that deciding this before the meal will reduce awkwardness and confusion.

Tyson recommends that one person be tasked with paying the bill and tipping. Then, after sharing their information, they can collect individual payments from their tablemates. She explains that if the host is tasked with paying the bill, they can communicate these things to the group and their payment method to the server beforehand. Perhosky suggests using apps like Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle to collect payment, saying, "These apps allow for quick and simple transfers, reducing the need for guests to bring cash or scramble for change."