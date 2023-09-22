Costco Shoppers Can't Find Its Popular Peanut Butter Pretzels. Here's Why

If you've been stumped by the sudden lack of peanut butter pretzels at Costco, you're not alone. The company reportedly put the popular snack under a "pull-and-hold" notice this week, meaning that all of the product has been removed from the sales floor and held until a quality assurance check is completed by the manufacturer. According to a self-identified Costco employee commenting on a Reddit thread about the matter, the issue is that "the seals aren't holding on the jars, so they are showing up stale." Another Costco employee corroborated the claim that it's a buyer pull-and-hold.

It's not a health concern, so the product hasn't been recalled yet — which means it isn't showing on the Costco recall page — but it is a pretzel shelf-life quality concern. The pretzel nuggets are made by H.K. Anderson, an Utz Inc. brand. No details are yet available for affected lot numbers.

As with the voluntary quality recall and refund initiative for the Kirkland Signature American vodka in August, there may be an investigation occurring with H.K. Anderson and Utz into the reported issue with the pretzel jar seals. In the case of the Costco vodka recall, the pull-and-hold was resolved with a letter sent to members whose records indicated they had purchased the product from one of the affected lot codes. The same could happen with the pretzel nuggets if the companies are able to trace the problem.