Schwan's, Aka Yelloh, Is Saying Goodbye To The Food Delivery Business After 72 Years
It's official. The iconic sunny-colored trucks of mail-order food company Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, will make their final delivery on November 8, 2024, marking the end of an era. The company will cease operations after over seven decades in business.
Founded in 1952 in Marshall, Minnesota, Schwan's, as it was known at the time, provided an inventive new truck-to-door delivery method to get the family dairy's ice cream products to consumers nationwide. It later expanded into other frozen goods, such as pizza and potpies. In 2022, it changed its brand to Yelloh in an effort to modernize and offer consumers the type of service they've come to expect.
But the company, which operates in 48 states, announced Monday that the economic and supply chain tribulations associated with the pandemic in concert with changing consumer shopping habits had proven an insurmountable challenge. Staffing issues also played a role and 176 remaining employees will be affected by the closure.
Legacy and consumer impact
The food delivery space is incredibly competitive, so it's hardly surprising to see casualties. That said, those of us with fond memories of standing barefoot in the yard, waiting for the Schwan's driver to pull up to our house so we can get our orange Push-'Ems are likely surprised at this development.
Michael Ziebell, a board member and 22-year company veteran, said, "Our concern is now for our employees and caring for them as we all come to terms with the fact that this business — that served millions of families and provided a livelihood for thousands over the decades — has regrettably run its life cycle." Fortunately, all employees will receive support through Minnesota's CareerForce State Rapid Response Team and will be paid through November 22.
CEO Bernardo Santana added, "I am deeply grateful for our employees' tireless and bold efforts, and our customers' dedication. It has been our utmost pleasure and honor to serve our customers their favorite meals and frozen treats."
It was also noted that loyal customers will continue getting their regular service through November 8. That includes all entrées, individual meals, and Livesmart products.