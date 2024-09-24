Schwan's, Aka Yelloh, Is Saying Goodbye To The Food Delivery Business After 72 Years

It's official. The iconic sunny-colored trucks of mail-order food company Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, will make their final delivery on November 8, 2024, marking the end of an era. The company will cease operations after over seven decades in business.

Founded in 1952 in Marshall, Minnesota, Schwan's, as it was known at the time, provided an inventive new truck-to-door delivery method to get the family dairy's ice cream products to consumers nationwide. It later expanded into other frozen goods, such as pizza and potpies. In 2022, it changed its brand to Yelloh in an effort to modernize and offer consumers the type of service they've come to expect.

But the company, which operates in 48 states, announced Monday that the economic and supply chain tribulations associated with the pandemic in concert with changing consumer shopping habits had proven an insurmountable challenge. Staffing issues also played a role and 176 remaining employees will be affected by the closure.