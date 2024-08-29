14 Canned Ingredients That Will Take Your Chicken To The Next Level

Chicken usually needs a little help to taste good. While the meat has lots of natural flavor, unless it's seasoned correctly or combined with other ingredients, it can be incredibly boring. However, these extra ingredients don't have to be fresh — even if your chicken is. Your pantry is a treasure trove of items that pair well with chicken, and can be used in combination with the protein to make a delicious, easy, and super-affordable dish.

Canned foods can work in dozens of different and unexpected ways with chicken, from forming the base of a stew or curry to acting as a marinade. Combining chicken with cream of chicken soup, for example, can make your fried chicken juicy, flavorful, and easy to dredge in flour. Staples like canned chipotle peppers can transform chicken from a gentle-tasting meat into something bursting with flavor and ready to be stuffed into tacos. You shouldn't forget about the more basic canned ingredients either. Everyday items like canned tomatoes and beans build chicken dishes that are fully-rounded crowd pleasers. If you're desperate for inspiration for your next chicken-based meal, look no further than your cupboard.