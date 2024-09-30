Up Your Pigs In A Blanket Game With An Easy Cinnamon Roll Hack

Pigs in a blanket are the perfect appetizer, but they don't exactly fit into a brunch setting. One easy way to fix that? Utilize a can of cinnamon rolls to transform the dish into a savory-sweet upgrade. Then, all that's left to do is swap out the small hot dogs for breakfast sausage to match the breakfast theme.

Essentially, instead of baking that can of cinnamon rolls, you can wrap those premade rolls around pre-cooked breakfast sausages. The cinnamon roll-wrapped sausages — or, in other words, cinnamon pigs in a blanket — are completed in the oven. The result is a soft, fluffy, cinnamon-y exterior to the pigs in a blanket, complete with your favorite type of breakfast sausage. It's the perfect dish to serve as an appetizer at a brunch while the other food is cooking. Plus, it's basically guaranteed to wow any guests who love a savory and sweet combination.

If you want to make the dish even sweeter — to lean into the sweetness of the cinnamon rolls — you can drizzle the icing from the can over the pigs in a blanket. Or, swap out the icing for maple syrup, which you can either drizzle over the dish or serve in a ramekin for dipping.