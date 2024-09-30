Up Your Pigs In A Blanket Game With An Easy Cinnamon Roll Hack
Pigs in a blanket are the perfect appetizer, but they don't exactly fit into a brunch setting. One easy way to fix that? Utilize a can of cinnamon rolls to transform the dish into a savory-sweet upgrade. Then, all that's left to do is swap out the small hot dogs for breakfast sausage to match the breakfast theme.
Essentially, instead of baking that can of cinnamon rolls, you can wrap those premade rolls around pre-cooked breakfast sausages. The cinnamon roll-wrapped sausages — or, in other words, cinnamon pigs in a blanket — are completed in the oven. The result is a soft, fluffy, cinnamon-y exterior to the pigs in a blanket, complete with your favorite type of breakfast sausage. It's the perfect dish to serve as an appetizer at a brunch while the other food is cooking. Plus, it's basically guaranteed to wow any guests who love a savory and sweet combination.
If you want to make the dish even sweeter — to lean into the sweetness of the cinnamon rolls — you can drizzle the icing from the can over the pigs in a blanket. Or, swap out the icing for maple syrup, which you can either drizzle over the dish or serve in a ramekin for dipping.
Choose the right type of breakfast sausage for your tastes
To make the cinnamon roll pigs in a blanket as delicious as possible, you can customize the flavor of this dish based on the breakfast sausage you choose to use. For example, to match the sweetness of the cinnamon rolls, you may want to go with a maple breakfast sausage. Meanwhile, if you want to lean more into the savory aspect to make the balance of flavors, you could choose something like an herb-flavored breakfast sausage. Or, to bring in a bit of heat, to go with the sweet and savory, you can opt for a spicy breakfast sausage.
All in all, the cinnamon pigs in a blanket will work with any type of breakfast sausage. Beyond the choice of sweet, savory, or spicy, it's completely up to you if you want to go with a pork sausage or a chicken sausage — or even a plant-based sausage. And if you want complete control over the flavors, you can even make your own breakfast sausages from scratch, which would give you the opportunity to use buttermilk as the secret ingredient to ensure they are extra tender and juicy.