If You Want Pigs In A Blanket For Breakfast, Consider A Simple Ingredient Swap
Loved by adults and kids alike, pigs in a blanket make for an ideal snack whether solo or serving a group. However, despite being something that almost everyone has heard of before, there is some controversy about what pigs in a blanket actually are. Specifically, there are those for whom pigs in a blanket are cut-up hot dogs wrapped in bacon, while others believe they are cocktail weiners (sometimes called lil' smokies) wrapped in pastry dough. The latter appears to be more ubiquitous.
Because pigs in a blanket are such an exciting treat for the whole family, you may be looking for more fun ways to incorporate them into your meals. If so, then one simple trick can take pigs in a blanket from an evening bite to a delicious breakfast food — using sausage links.
Simply swapping the cocktail wieners for breakfast sausage is a great way to change up your morning meal and eat something both filling and absolutely delicious. If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, then why not have some fun with it?
Making breakfast pigs in a blanket
The first step in making the perfect breakfast pigs in a blanket is choosing the ultimate breakfast sausage. If you want to keep the pigs in a blanket around the same size, you may have to cut the sausage links in half or thirds depending on how long they are. Then, once the links are ready, simply open a can of crescent roll dough and wrap each sausage up in half a triangle of raw pastry. Once they are all rolled up, bake for about 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
For a fun way to make your sausages in a blanket more breakfast-y, consider coating the dough in egg wash and everything bagel seasoning before popping them in the oven. Everything bagel seasoning is easy to make and adds another punch of breakfast flavor to your pigs in a blanket with sesame and poppy seeds.
Another option is to brush the pastry dough with a light coating of maple syrup before wrapping it around the sausage links. This creates pleasantly sweet breakfast pigs in a blanket and works well with normal breakfast sausages as well as maple-flavored sausage links. If you don't have any dough on hand but still want some sweet blanketed piggies, follow one TikToker's advice and wrap them in French toast made from flattened and rolled-out slices of white bread dipped in a cinnamon-spiced custard base.
Toppings and sides for sausages in a blanket
With regular pigs in a blanket, many people choose to dip them in ketchup or mustard. However, because the breakfast version calls for using sausage links, another dipping option might better suit the flavor profile. If you love sweet and savory breakfasts, try dipping the breakfast pigs in a blanket in maple syrup or, for a touch of sweet heat, hot honey. If you want to go full savory, try drizzling your pigs in a blanket with white sausage gravy as you would for classic Southern biscuits and gravy. Dairy lovers can even coat the sausages in a layer of melted cheese for a delectably gooey and savory breakfast.
Soft and fluffy scrambled eggs make for an excellent side dish with your breakfast sausages in a blanket, but you can also go with a crunchy veggie-packed omelet or eggs sunny side up so that you can dip the sausages in the runny egg yolk. You can even eat them with a side of hashbrowns or yogurt and granola. The best thing about breakfast pigs in a blanket is that the meal can be completely customized based on what your family loves most.