If You Want Pigs In A Blanket For Breakfast, Consider A Simple Ingredient Swap

Loved by adults and kids alike, pigs in a blanket make for an ideal snack whether solo or serving a group. However, despite being something that almost everyone has heard of before, there is some controversy about what pigs in a blanket actually are. Specifically, there are those for whom pigs in a blanket are cut-up hot dogs wrapped in bacon, while others believe they are cocktail weiners (sometimes called lil' smokies) wrapped in pastry dough. The latter appears to be more ubiquitous.

Because pigs in a blanket are such an exciting treat for the whole family, you may be looking for more fun ways to incorporate them into your meals. If so, then one simple trick can take pigs in a blanket from an evening bite to a delicious breakfast food — using sausage links.

Simply swapping the cocktail wieners for breakfast sausage is a great way to change up your morning meal and eat something both filling and absolutely delicious. If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, then why not have some fun with it?