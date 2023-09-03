Buttermilk Is The Secret Ingredient For Amped-Up Breakfast Sausage Patties

Making breakfast sausage patties at home is a simple and delicious way to enhance any breakfast spread. The process is easy and inexpensive, and the results can either be eaten plain alongside eggs and toast or used to make mouthwatering homemade breakfast sandwiches. Homemade breakfast patties are even better than store-bought sausage links, and there's no special equipment needed to make them. Simply mix together plain ground pork with your preferred spice and herb mixture and shape into patties, then fry.

If you want to get a little fancy, though, there's an extra ingredient that can elevate those breakfast sausage patties to the next level of succulent, porky goodness. A splash of buttermilk in the mix keeps the patties moist while frying, leaving you with a tender result without needing to add in unnecessary additional filler ingredients. Buttermilk provides a rich mouthfeel without needlessly increasing the sausage's fat content as well, sealing in moisture without adding grease. The results will leave you reaching for another at the breakfast table!