Don't You Dare Drain The Noodles For Boxed Mac And Cheese. Here's Why

The no-drain mac and cheese hack works because the pasta's starch seeps into the pasta water as you cook. The starch molecules in the water become gel-like and thicken when cooled, as gelatin is apt to do. That increases the sauce's viscosity (thickness) and even helps the sauce stick to the pasta.

While you can get 75% of the way there with the pasta water, the butter and cream do their jobs too. In addition to contributing to thickening, they add flavor, richness, and sheen. So you can skip them, but you'll be happier with them. You can even substitute butter for margarine and heavy cream for milk, half and half, or sour cream if needed.

By now, you're probably wondering if you can cook other kinds of pasta like this. And the answer is yes. In fact, there's nothing new about this technique. Chefs have been doing it for ages. Just use any pasta that cooks in around 10 minutes with half the amount of any kind of liquid (such as water or stock). It may take a bit of adjustment to specific recipes, but you can try it on anything from other boxed pasta dishes to your favorite pasta recipes.