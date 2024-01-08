Coconut Oil Is Your New Secret For The Best Banana Bread
Few people will turn down a freshly baked piece of extra-moist banana bread. Adding bananas to your favorite baked treats transforms them into perfectly soft and irresistible snacks. Whether you rely on your grandma's classic recipe or have developed your own over the years, this breakfast and snacktime staple typically comprises ingredients like ripe bananas, sugar, flour, and eggs. While most banana bread recipes usually call for butter, there's more than one reason to swap out the beloved baking fat for coconut oil.
Like butter, coconut oil is mainly comprised of saturated fat, yet according to Dr. Walter C. Willett from Harvard Health Publishing, the saturated fat in coconut oil elevates not just the harmful cholesterol (LDL) in our bodies but the good cholesterol (HDL) as well. Coconut oil is also 100% fat, whereas butter is comprised of fat, milk solids, and water. As a result, there are some surprising taste and texture-related advantages to swapping out the latter for the former in your next loaf of banana bread. For instance, given the fact that coconut oil is made of pure fat, incorporating it may lead to a more even consistency in your banana bread while simultaneously adding a hint of coconut flavor. To get the most out of this versatile ingredient, there are a number of helpful tips to remember when using coconut oil to elevate your baking adventures.
Why coconut oil makes the best banana bread
In the same way that making pancakes with coconut oil is beneficial, there are many delicious reasons why you should use the tropical fat in your prized banana bread recipe. Since coconut oil has no added water, you're left with an airier crumb that proves to be less dense than loaves made with butter. Banana bread made with coconut oil also has the propensity to stay moist due to its liquified state at over 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike most cooking oils, which remain liquid at room temperature, coconut oil is solid at room temperature, so you're able to reap the rewards of an oil-based cake without a finished product that feels oversaturated and damp. Another benefit to using coconut oil is that you don't have to stress about overmixing your batter. Without the added water, the gluten in your flour will remain stable and not lead to dense, stiff bread.
Next to its beneficial effects on your banana bread's consistency, the flavor of coconut oil is sure to shine when combined with the sweet and subtle ingredients of your favorite recipe. Unrefined coconut oil has a distinct coconut flavor that pairs well with the bananas in the bread plus many ingredients you might want to add, such as walnuts, chocolate chips, tahini, or shredded coconut. Now that you know the taste-related positives of using coconut oil, you may be wondering how best to integrate this alternative fat into your next batch.
Tips for baking banana bread with coconut oil
Even though one banana bread recipe offers endless possibilities, there are a few factors worth keeping in mind when you want to use coconut oil to help craft perfectly delicious banana bread. For starters, if you don't want your banana bread to have a tropical essence, choose refined coconut oil. As opposed to unrefined coconut oil which is purely extracted from fresh raw coconuts, refined coconut oil undergoes a few more steps in production, giving it a more neutral taste and higher smoke point. Unrefined coconut oil can handle temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and has a distinct coconut flavor. Both options have similar nutritional profiles and can be used in any banana bread recipe, depending on the flavor you're after.
Coconut oil can also be used to replace butter in a 1:1 ratio. Just make sure to melt down your coconut oil if your banana bread recipe calls for melted butter. If you don't want any changes made to the consistency of your baked goods, decrease the amount of coconut oil and add in a bit of milk for a texture closer to your buttery bakes. If you simply don't want to give up the butter in your classic recipe, swap out a tablespoon or so for coconut oil, as this addition will help keep your freshly baked banana bread extra moist for at least a few days.