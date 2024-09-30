The Popular Condiment We're Adding To Every Fried Chicken Sandwich

A fried chicken sandwich is among the simplest yet most satisfying meals you can make. The delicious crunch of the breading gets softened by the warm buns while any leaking juicy goodness after each bite gets absorbed so you don't miss a drop.

While a basic fried chicken sandwich is still a divine treat, better sandwiches incorporate all manner of condiments and toppings for a more complex experience. One of the best you can use is chili crisp, essentially a hot, spicy chili oil full of edible, crunchy, fried bits such as onion and peppercorns.

Adding it to a fried chicken sandwich accomplishes several things. Most importantly, it adds significant flavor and not-too-spicy heat that pairs perfectly with the seasonings already in most fried chicken recipes, such as paprika and cayenne. Then, the extra crunch from the titular crispy bits helps mitigate the softening effect of the bun. Finally, it doesn't hurt to see the red oil oozing deliciously out of the sandwich after each bite.