Give Your Breakfast A Boost By Enhancing This Ingredient For Your Waffles

The distinct shape of classic waffles and their well-defined grooves make them an ideal base for holding all the essential toppings like butter, maple syrup, and homemade vanilla whipped cream. Next to the usual flour and milk, waffle batter typically includes extra sugar and fat to create those caramelized edges you know and love. Eggs are an effective binder yet enhance the waffles' resulting texture. Speaking of eggs, if you're looking to make restaurant-quality waffles, how you incorporate this ingredient into traditional waffle batter makes all the difference.

Instead of adding whole raw eggs directly to your batter, separate the eggs, and with a hand mixer, whip your egg whites until they're light and fluffy. While you can combine egg yolks with the other wet ingredients, egg whites need a little extra love before taking their designated place in your mixing bowl. Allotting yourself a few extra minutes to whip egg whites gives this necessary ingredient a light and airy feel that, in turn, alters the consistency of freshly made waffles. The result includes perfectly crisp waffles with a soft and fluffy texture, all thanks to the unique properties of egg whites. As you set off to make the only waffle recipe you will ever need, there are a few important tips worth remembering.