Give Your Breakfast A Boost By Enhancing This Ingredient For Your Waffles
The distinct shape of classic waffles and their well-defined grooves make them an ideal base for holding all the essential toppings like butter, maple syrup, and homemade vanilla whipped cream. Next to the usual flour and milk, waffle batter typically includes extra sugar and fat to create those caramelized edges you know and love. Eggs are an effective binder yet enhance the waffles' resulting texture. Speaking of eggs, if you're looking to make restaurant-quality waffles, how you incorporate this ingredient into traditional waffle batter makes all the difference.
Instead of adding whole raw eggs directly to your batter, separate the eggs, and with a hand mixer, whip your egg whites until they're light and fluffy. While you can combine egg yolks with the other wet ingredients, egg whites need a little extra love before taking their designated place in your mixing bowl. Allotting yourself a few extra minutes to whip egg whites gives this necessary ingredient a light and airy feel that, in turn, alters the consistency of freshly made waffles. The result includes perfectly crisp waffles with a soft and fluffy texture, all thanks to the unique properties of egg whites. As you set off to make the only waffle recipe you will ever need, there are a few important tips worth remembering.
How to easily upgrade your at-home waffle recipe with egg whites
Among the common mistakes to avoid when making waffles, you no longer have to worry about not separating your egg whites. Consider these factors to achieve satisfactory results every time: Use room temperature eggs, which have a looser consistency, to make separating easier. However, work slowly since yolks at room temp tend to break more easily. To ensure homemade waffles have a lighter feel, go one step further and add an extra egg white to your go-to recipe.
When whipping egg whites, stop once soft mounds form. Avoid creating stiff peaks through over-mixing. Whipped egg whites that hold a looser shape are easily added to any waffle batter. Once you're ready to incorporate these light and airy egg whites into your bowl of batter, be careful not to over-mix. A handful of gentle folds should do the trick.
Most importantly, do not whip and incorporate egg whites until you're 100% ready to cook your waffles. Since egg whites deflate over time, preheat your waffle iron before preparing the batter. Once egg whites have been successfully added to the mix, work quickly to ensure each and every homemade waffle has that desirable cloud-like consistency. To successfully create waffles with a crunchy exterior and light and fluffy interior, whip your egg whites for guaranteed success.