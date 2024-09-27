Unexpected Sides You Should Be Serving Up With Fried Fish

While light sides like salads and salsas are reliable sides and toppings, Chef Kory Foltz also emphasizes that sometimes the most delicious sides to fried fish can come from unexpected places. "You could get more funky with roasted beet salad with goat cheese," he advises, elaborating that, "the earthiness of the beets with the vibrant goat cheese or tangy feta provides a refreshing contrast to fried fish." If you want to test this balance out yourself, this roasted beet and orange salad recipe is a good starting point as all you need to add is the goat cheese or feta.

If you find yourself drawn to Southern cuisine and flavors, Foltz knows just the pairing for fried fish. "With southern roots I always enjoy a spicy jalapeño cornbread with a fried fish meal, it provides a comforting savory/sweet element with a kick of heat," he says. This jalapeño cornbread recipe will hit the spicy and sweet notes he's referring to.

Regardless of what you choose to pair your fried fish with, Foltz leaves with you a timeless piece of advice: "Take a chance and try something different as long as it doesn't make too many dirty dishes to wash afterwards." Happy frying!