The Clever Way Geoffrey Zakarian Uses His Air Fryer To Heat Up Bread

The crispier you want your baguette the longer you can air fry it, but 12 minutes is a good starting point to help you get that crunchy texture. Still, you are going to want to check on it a couple of times to make certain it doesn't burn. Additionally, if you use this hack, you want to be sure that the mini baguettes do not overlap, and that there is space in between each mini loaf so the air can circulate properly.

If you are still asking why the air fryer is a better choice than an oven or toaster oven, Geoffrey Zakarian further explained that using this small appliance is a little greener than turning on the oven. He said, "Air fryers are useful when warming up straight-from-the-freezer foods and skipping the thawing process in a pinch. Since it's small, it's more efficient and doesn't waste gas or a large amount of energy that happens when turning on a full-sized oven." So the next time you are making a frozen baguette, some easy garlic bread, or a loaf of French bread, consider using your air fryer.