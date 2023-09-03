The Best Way To Reheat Your Crab Legs Is With A Little Bit Of Beer

Beer isn't just good for drinking on a hot summer's day, it's also an excellent medium for cooking. Especially when it comes to meat. Not only does beer add to the depth of flavor, but it also acts as a tenderizer for marinated meats. And, whereas cooking meat in plain salted water can leave a lot to be desired, doing so with a little bit of beer will result in a much more succulent dish. But, did you know that you can use beer to reheat your crab legs as well?

When done correctly, there will be no need to worry about getting stuck with rubbery, overcooked seafood in the process. So, whether you brought home leftovers from a generous helping of surf and turf or picked up a pound of frozen crab legs at the grocery store, this little trick can come in handy when it's time to warm them back up.