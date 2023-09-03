The Best Way To Reheat Your Crab Legs Is With A Little Bit Of Beer
Beer isn't just good for drinking on a hot summer's day, it's also an excellent medium for cooking. Especially when it comes to meat. Not only does beer add to the depth of flavor, but it also acts as a tenderizer for marinated meats. And, whereas cooking meat in plain salted water can leave a lot to be desired, doing so with a little bit of beer will result in a much more succulent dish. But, did you know that you can use beer to reheat your crab legs as well?
When done correctly, there will be no need to worry about getting stuck with rubbery, overcooked seafood in the process. So, whether you brought home leftovers from a generous helping of surf and turf or picked up a pound of frozen crab legs at the grocery store, this little trick can come in handy when it's time to warm them back up.
Keeping reheating easy-peasy
When reheating crab meat, the leading option is to use wet heat — which is what was most likely used to cook the crab the first time around. After all, boiled and steamed crab legs retain their juiciness better than other methods. Using beer is as simple as popping open a can of affordable domestic lager, dumping it in a pot with plain water, and bringing it to a boil. Of course, feel free to use an imported or craft ale if you are looking to impart a stronger flavor.
You can use any amount of beer, from a partial can up to a one-to-one ratio with water. Just make sure to fill the pot with enough liquid to completely cover the crab legs if boiling. If steaming, be careful to keep the level low enough that it won't boil into the steamer tray. Keep an eye on the clock too, just because you're using beer doesn't mean you want to risk overcooking your crab legs during the reheating process.
But what about the alcohol?
It's a fair question: Won't reheating crab legs with beer cause them to soak up the alcohol? Yes and no. While the popular consensus says that alcohol cooks out of food, studies show that this isn't entirely true. Some alcohol will likely remain — but how much depends on the cooking method, how long it is cooked, and what type of alcohol is used (beer has less alcohol, wine has more, and spirits have the most).
For most people, the small amount of alcohol that remains after reheating crab legs with beer will be negligible. It definitely won't be enough to cause intoxication. Still, not everyone will feel comfortable with any amount of alcohol leftover, of course. Pregnant people, people in recovery, and children may want to have their crab legs warmed up in a different manner. Barring these situations, however, a little bit of beer can be the best way to keep reheated crab legs moist and flavorful.