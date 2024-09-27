Chef-Approved Tips For Making Restaurant-Worthy Kimbap At Home

Your flavorful ingredient combination will eventually find its home on the bed of rice. Chef Ji Hye Kim advises that the rice be spread evenly and thinly on the seaweed sheet, or kimbap gim. As for how much of the seaweed sheet should be covered with rice, Kim leaves half an inch or so at the top of the sheet free of rice so that it can be wet during the rolling process (more on that below); lightly wetting this part of the seaweed sheet will help the roll stick closed.

Just as there are some rice brands to buy and some to avoid, there are also characteristics of seaweed wrap that influence which should be chosen for making kimbap. Kim advises using high quality seaweed wrap on the thicker side; wrapping with kimbap gim of lesser quality may not keep the ingredients together as well when you roll it.

When it comes time to cut the kimbap into discs, Kim advises that each wonderbread-sized slice begin with small sawing motions until the sharp knife breaks through the seaweed wrap. At that point, you can switch to slicing as normal. Wiping the knife every few slices will keep the rice from sticking and other ingredients from being dragged out of place. Once you have finished slicing the kimbap, you are ready to enjoy a homemade, restaurant-worthy version of one of the healthiest East Asian takeout meals.