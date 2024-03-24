What's The Best Way To Thaw Frozen Tamales?

What do you get when you wrap your favorite combination of meats, cheeses, vegetables, or peppers with masa and use a corn husk to tie it all together? The Mesoamerican delight we call tamales. Whether you make your own corn tamales, buy some from a roadside vendor, or rely on a store-bought version, tamales are the ultimate freezer meal. Simply pop them into your freezer and pull them out whenever you have a craving or need an easy dinner. You can store tamales in the freezer for a few months.

There are a few ways you can go about thawing your tamales in preparation for cooking. The first is to simply put them on a plate (to catch leaks) and leave them in the refrigerator overnight. If you're pressed for time you can place tamales in a sealed air-tight, leak-proof storage bag or container and submerge them in cold water. In order to keep the water temperature from dropping, replace it with fresh, cool water about every half hour until they're defrosted, about one to two hours.