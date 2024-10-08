Crispy Fritters Are The Easy Way To Use Up All That Leftover Corn

Have leftover fresh, frozen, or canned corn that needs to be used up? The easiest way to do it is to whip up a batch of delicious corn fritters. Besides corn, they only need ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen, such as flour, milk, and eggs. What's more, the fritters come together in just about 30 minutes. The process consists of making the batter and frying them up on the stove — so, about as simple as can be. The result is a super crispy treat bursting with corn's natural sweetness.

Additionally, corn fritters are adaptable. If you don't want to overdo it on the sweetness, you can add seasoning such as garlic powder or onion powder. You can also make these fritters spicy by adding in a bit of cayenne pepper. Or, if you want to turn up the sweetness, you can add sugar. The possibilities contained in this one simple dish are endless.