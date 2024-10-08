Crispy Fritters Are The Easy Way To Use Up All That Leftover Corn
Have leftover fresh, frozen, or canned corn that needs to be used up? The easiest way to do it is to whip up a batch of delicious corn fritters. Besides corn, they only need ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen, such as flour, milk, and eggs. What's more, the fritters come together in just about 30 minutes. The process consists of making the batter and frying them up on the stove — so, about as simple as can be. The result is a super crispy treat bursting with corn's natural sweetness.
Additionally, corn fritters are adaptable. If you don't want to overdo it on the sweetness, you can add seasoning such as garlic powder or onion powder. You can also make these fritters spicy by adding in a bit of cayenne pepper. Or, if you want to turn up the sweetness, you can add sugar. The possibilities contained in this one simple dish are endless.
How to serve crispy corn fritters
When it comes time to serve crispy corn fritters, there are countless ways to customize the experience, but pairing them with the right sauce or garnish is one of the best. This is the prime opportunity to lean more into the sweet or savory aspect of corn fritters. For example, if you want to keep the dish on the sweet side of things, you can serve it with a drizzle of honey and a dusting of powdered sugar. Or, swap out the honey for maple syrup. However, if you limited the sugar and went all out on the savory spices, then your best bet is probably to pair it with a savory sauce.
A classic garlic aioli or even a homemade barbecue sauce are great choices for the savory corn fritters. There's also hot honey mustard, which has a bit of sweetness and spiciness. Try serving it with sweeter corn fritters for a seriously flavorful experience. Additionally, you can treat them like baked potatoes and serve them with a bit of sour cream and chopped up green onions. This makes the fritters positively game day-ready.