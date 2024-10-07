Pop Canned Peaches Into The Air Fryer For A Treat You Never Saw Coming

The air fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that can bake, roast or fry just about anything — which is probably why nearly two-thirds of U.S. households own one. The fact that it's a serious time and money saver doesn't hurt either. If you're an avid user of this appliance, then you probably already have the classic air fryer recipes down pat, from chicken wings to brownies. But your air fryer creativity shouldn't end there. There are plenty of canned goods that can be elevated by popping them into your air fryer. Canned peaches are definitely one of them.

Air frying canned peaches creates a slightly caramelized exterior, while keeping the insides tender and juicy. The resulting peaches make the perfect dessert, or even a sweet side dish for your favorite meat. All you have to do is brush the peaches with oil and sprinkle on a brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Air fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 to 9 minutes, and voila — you've got unforgettable peaches.