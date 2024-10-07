Pop Canned Peaches Into The Air Fryer For A Treat You Never Saw Coming
The air fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that can bake, roast or fry just about anything — which is probably why nearly two-thirds of U.S. households own one. The fact that it's a serious time and money saver doesn't hurt either. If you're an avid user of this appliance, then you probably already have the classic air fryer recipes down pat, from chicken wings to brownies. But your air fryer creativity shouldn't end there. There are plenty of canned goods that can be elevated by popping them into your air fryer. Canned peaches are definitely one of them.
Air frying canned peaches creates a slightly caramelized exterior, while keeping the insides tender and juicy. The resulting peaches make the perfect dessert, or even a sweet side dish for your favorite meat. All you have to do is brush the peaches with oil and sprinkle on a brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Air fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 to 9 minutes, and voila — you've got unforgettable peaches.
How to get perfectly air-fried peaches
Canned peaches are softer than fresh ones, due to being submerged in liquid, so it's crucial to drain your peaches and pat them dry with a paper towel to remove as much liquid as possible. If you're using canned peaches in syrup rather than juice, you can gently rinse them under cold water, before patting them dry to remove excess syrup. Most canned peaches are also skinless, so keep a close eye on them throughout the air-frying process, as they can fall apart easily. After brushing each peach with oil, sprinkle on enough cinnamon and sugar to lightly cover each half or slice.
You can serve these air-fried peaches on their own as a sweet peach dessert, or alongside ice cream (or yogurt) for a perfectly creamy treat. Serving the ice cream right on top of the peaches is an especially good idea: It softens in the peaches' heat, giving you the ultimate melt-in-your-mouth dessert. Serving the peaches with waffles or pancakes is another great way to add warmth and sweetness to a beloved dish. As for meat, consider adding your air-fried peaches to things like pork chops and steak. The peaches' caramelized flavor complements the smoky meat perfectly.