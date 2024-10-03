Is A Cold Oven The Secret To Better Fruit Pies?

So why does a cold oven start work for fruit pies and not something like, say, a chocolate silk pie or meringue? Well, when was the last time you put eggs in your peach or classic apple pie? Rising agents like eggs and yeast grow bacteria if left at room temperature, also known as the "danger zone," for too long, so preheating the oven helps kill off the bacteria by drastically increasing the heat. Thankfully, fruit pies don't use eggs in their recipes — neither in their filling or crust — so they can endure the slow cooking that starts with a cold oven.

One important thing to note is that when we say "cold oven start," we truly mean leaving the oven off until the moment your pie goes in. Some recipes call for preheating to a high temperature, like 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and then dropping it for cooking, but this can still result in burnt crusts. So, if you're going all in on the cold-oven method, really go all in for a deliciously brown, flaky crust and ooey-gooey filling. Still feeling iffy? We wrote about everything you need to know about preheating versus cooking in a cold oven, so all your questions are answered.