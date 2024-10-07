Never Sip Stale Beer On Tap Again With One Easy Bar Tactic

If you've ever wondered if beer expires, the answer is yes, yes it does. That is to say, it's not hazardous to drink old beer, but the experience will likely be less enjoyable than drinking one that is fresh out of production. But how do you know how fresh a beer is when you order one on tap?

One answer is surprisingly simple: Drink local. With more than 9,700 craft breweries in the U.S. as of 2023, it's likely one is within a short drive from where you live, or even within walking distance from home. And because local beer has a short distance to travel from fermentation vessel to keg to tap, it's more likely to be fresh.

A common tactic to avoid a stale brew is to ask your server when the beer you're about to spend your hard-earned cash on was kegged. In the common event that they don't know, your next step is to request a sip before ordering. Most establishments that serve brews on tap stock small tasting glasses for this exact purpose, so don't be afraid to ask.