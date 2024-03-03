What Is The 3-30-300 Rule For Beer?

Not to be confused with the green space rule created by urban forester Cecil Konijnendijk, the 3-30-300 rule has become a guiding principle for many in the beer industry. Many breweries cite the guidelines as a way to simplify beer storage, but what exactly is the 3-30-300 rule? It's all to do with the duration of time and the temperature at which the beer is stored. Beer will experience the same oxidation across a three-day, 30-day, and 300-day interval when stored at different temperatures.

According to the 3-30-300 rule, if you store your beer at 90 degrees Fahrenheit, it will only maintain its quality for three days. So, if you left your beer in a hot car all day then don't fret, it's probably still good. However, you shouldn't make a habit of it as you'll notice a drop in quality after 36 hours. Comparatively, you can store your beer at room temperature for nearly a month before noticing the same decrease in taste and aroma. Beer stored at 72 degrees Fahrenheit will lose its flavor after 30 days. If you want to maximize how long you can store your beer, then you will want to drop the thermostat. Beer stored at 38 degrees Fahrenheit will last for 300 days comparatively. The Miller Brewing Company established the rule to simplify beer storage and also show how important it is to keep your beer in a cold location. However, the 3-30-300 rule doesn't account for everything.