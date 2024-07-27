What Is Nikkei Cuisine And Where Does It Come From?

While fusion food and what defines it is extremely varied, many niche fusions are overshadowed, lost in the sea of more prominent fusion cuisines such as Tex-Mex and French-Vietnamese. One such cuisine that deserves more attention is Nikkei, the marriage of Peruvian and Japanese food. These two culinary cultures make for a unique and well-paired match. Both regions are coastal, offering a large variety of seafood, as well as both featuring rice and curry-based dishes, just to name a few similarities.

Calling Nikkei a fusion food is doing the cuisine a disservice, though. It's not simply a combination of two cuisines, but rather a blending of cultures. The cuisine's namesake originates from the Japanese word meaning emigrants and emigrant descendants, in this case, particularly emigrants who ended up in Peru beginning in 1899. Japanese workers left their homes after losing their jobs to industrialization and often ended up working in sugarcane fields as part of Peru's intense indentured labor system at the time. Despite the hardship they faced, Japanese emigrants and their culture persisted, leaving a lasting impact on Peru and its cuisine.