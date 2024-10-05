The 3 Toppings That Make Australian Burgers One Of A Kind

If you're not in Australia but still want to experience this flavor bomb at home, there are a few things to keep in mind when following your Aussie burger recipe. Your fried egg shouldn't be overcooked. You want your egg to have crispy edges and a runny yolk, which will ensure the added creaminess. If you want your burger bun to soak up the egg yolk, layer your egg on last and gently press down on your bun. This burger is traditionally served down under with canned beetroot and pineapple slices, so no fancier ingredients are required. Grilling your pineapple should only take a few minutes, so stay close by to avoid burning it.

A beef patty is traditionally used in an Australian burger, and since Aussies love to get behind the 'barbie', now is the time to use your grill, if you have one. Alternatively, a grill pan or skillet will also work well. When constructing your burger, try to add just one slice of every ingredient, since even that will leave you with quite a tall stack. If you have a wooden skewer on hand, this a great way to hold your Aussie burger together. It will probably get messy either way, but lean into it for a truly Australian experience.