The 3 Toppings That Make Australian Burgers One Of A Kind
Australian cuisine is one that can be hard to define as a result of Australia's immense cultural diversity. Although there are some country-specific specialties, like the iconic sausage sizzle or lamington sponge cakes, many dishes served in Australia are a melting pot of other cultures and traditions. Over the years, some of these borrowed dishes evolved into something new with a special Australian twist. The Australian burger is one of those creations. The history of this burger is unclear, although it seems to have originated from the American-style burger, introduced by U.S. soldiers stationed in Australia during World War II.
More commonly known as the Aussie burger, this burger features many American classics, such as a beef patty, cheese, bacon, tomato, and lettuce. But, the three toppings that make this burger truly unique are egg, beetroot, and pineapple. It might seem like an odd combination, but the fried egg's silkiness, beetroot's sweetness, and grilled pineapple's tanginess elevate both the burger's flavor and texture. The runny egg yolk almost becomes another burger condiment, while the beetroot and pineapple add a burst of sweet and sour with every bite.
Egg, pineapple, and beetroot make a delicious Aussie burger
If you're not in Australia but still want to experience this flavor bomb at home, there are a few things to keep in mind when following your Aussie burger recipe. Your fried egg shouldn't be overcooked. You want your egg to have crispy edges and a runny yolk, which will ensure the added creaminess. If you want your burger bun to soak up the egg yolk, layer your egg on last and gently press down on your bun. This burger is traditionally served down under with canned beetroot and pineapple slices, so no fancier ingredients are required. Grilling your pineapple should only take a few minutes, so stay close by to avoid burning it.
A beef patty is traditionally used in an Australian burger, and since Aussies love to get behind the 'barbie', now is the time to use your grill, if you have one. Alternatively, a grill pan or skillet will also work well. When constructing your burger, try to add just one slice of every ingredient, since even that will leave you with quite a tall stack. If you have a wooden skewer on hand, this a great way to hold your Aussie burger together. It will probably get messy either way, but lean into it for a truly Australian experience.