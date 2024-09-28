Potato Skins Vs. Twice-Baked: What's The Difference?

There are only two rules for perfect potato skins: simplicity and crunch. You can use russets, sweet potatoes, or any other baking potato with skin thick enough to hold up to oven-baking, scraping out most of the fluffy flesh, and topping. Traditional enhancements include cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, and chives with sour cream or ranch for dipping. Just don't overload the potatoes with too many toppings, as this could make them soggy or difficult to eat.

Variations are plentiful. Experiment with different cheeses, like smoked Gouda or blue cheese. Add different cured meats, or try either cubed steak or chicken. Serve the skins up with spreads and dips to complement the topping flavors. Sour cream and ranch are popular, but so are salsa and pico de gallo.

Potato skins are always a hit on game day or at casual get-togethers. They're easy to eat while standing, making them perfect for gatherings where people may be milling around. But that doesn't mean you can't eat them at the table. Serve them with a fruit-and-veggie tray for a light, shareable meal, or fancy them up with Brie, prosciutto, and fried leeks to create a delightful appetizer worthy of your dinner party.