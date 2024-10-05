There's A Strategic Reason McDonald's Soda Straws Are So Big

If you've ever ordered a Coke from McDonald's — and who hasn't — you might have noticed that the diameter of the straws is wider than what is used at other restaurants. That's no accident. Believe it or not, that straw is a big part of the overall experience of your meal at McDonald's.

According to McDonald's, the straw's diameter allows a greater amount of the bubbly beverage to hit more of your taste buds at once than the average straw. This ingenious delivery method creates a flavor rush that you may not have been aware of, but your brain noticed.

What McDonald's won't tell you is this: That sugary flavor rush releases feel-good hormones that tell your brain that what you're experiencing is pleasurable. Following this, the wider straw allows for more sugary flavor in one sip, and thus, more feel-good hormones at once. Connecting that feeling with the Golden Arches keeps you coming back for more. Well played, McDonald's.