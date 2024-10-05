There's A Strategic Reason McDonald's Soda Straws Are So Big
If you've ever ordered a Coke from McDonald's — and who hasn't — you might have noticed that the diameter of the straws is wider than what is used at other restaurants. That's no accident. Believe it or not, that straw is a big part of the overall experience of your meal at McDonald's.
According to McDonald's, the straw's diameter allows a greater amount of the bubbly beverage to hit more of your taste buds at once than the average straw. This ingenious delivery method creates a flavor rush that you may not have been aware of, but your brain noticed.
What McDonald's won't tell you is this: That sugary flavor rush releases feel-good hormones that tell your brain that what you're experiencing is pleasurable. Following this, the wider straw allows for more sugary flavor in one sip, and thus, more feel-good hormones at once. Connecting that feeling with the Golden Arches keeps you coming back for more. Well played, McDonald's.
McDonald's superior sodas
Delivering on flavor isn't the only benefit of the wide straws. Just like how the gargantuan straws used for boba tea allow the tapioca pearls to pass through, a bigger straw can also make slurping a McDonald's shake less frustrating. McDonald's also delivers on soft drink deliciousness in other ways. For instance, the syrup is kept cool inside the machine after being delivered to the restaurants in stainless steel tanks instead of the usual plastic bags. To ensure a quality beverage, McDonald's only uses filtered water for the carbonated water in the sodas.
Fast-food restaurants are always looking for ways to keep customers coming back, and a delicious burst of carbonation and flavor of an ice-cold Coke is just one of them. While those wide straws are not something you may have noticed, they make a big difference in how the drink tastes and, potentially, your memory of the experience.