Here's What It Means When Bourbon Is Cask Strength

Wading into the world of bourbon can be an intimidating thing, but it doesn't have to be. At the end of the day, it's all about finding what you like, and there's no right or wrong choices to be made. Being familiar with the basics of bourbon-making is a great way to establish a foundation to build on, and that includes learning things like how long it really takes to make a barrel of bourbon – the answer is surprisingly complicated at first glance. There are a lot of terms that you'll see being used when referring to different types of bourbon, such as "cask strength." (If you see or hear a reference to "barrel strength," it's the same thing.) In a nutshell, it's bourbon that's been made, aged, and bottled straight from the cask.

Since cask strength bourbons don't have water added to them, they're generally stronger and more expensive. The actual proof varies, through, and can range from as low as 100 proof all the way up to 140 proof. It's worth noting, though, that even if you were to get two bottles of the same cask strength bourbon, they may be a different proof, because each barrel is essentially its own environment with factors that impact the contents differently. To reach a specific proof, bourbon and whiskey distillers will add water to the finished product before bottling, and since cask strength has no water, that means things can get a little less specific. There are, however, some reasons to opt for cask strength bourbon.