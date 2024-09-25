Here's What It Means When Bourbon Is Cask Strength
Wading into the world of bourbon can be an intimidating thing, but it doesn't have to be. At the end of the day, it's all about finding what you like, and there's no right or wrong choices to be made. Being familiar with the basics of bourbon-making is a great way to establish a foundation to build on, and that includes learning things like how long it really takes to make a barrel of bourbon – the answer is surprisingly complicated at first glance. There are a lot of terms that you'll see being used when referring to different types of bourbon, such as "cask strength." (If you see or hear a reference to "barrel strength," it's the same thing.) In a nutshell, it's bourbon that's been made, aged, and bottled straight from the cask.
Since cask strength bourbons don't have water added to them, they're generally stronger and more expensive. The actual proof varies, through, and can range from as low as 100 proof all the way up to 140 proof. It's worth noting, though, that even if you were to get two bottles of the same cask strength bourbon, they may be a different proof, because each barrel is essentially its own environment with factors that impact the contents differently. To reach a specific proof, bourbon and whiskey distillers will add water to the finished product before bottling, and since cask strength has no water, that means things can get a little less specific. There are, however, some reasons to opt for cask strength bourbon.
Cask strength bourbon gives you complete control over your tasting experience
We hear a lot about wine pairings, but bourbon pairings are a thing, too. For example, you should pair your bourbon with smoky food — like a barbecue — because many bourbons tend to invoke flavors of oak and wood. And here's where one of the biggest advantages of cask strength bourbon comes in. Because you're getting the bourbon right from the barrel, these varieties tend to have a deeper, fuller, richer flavor. Cask strength is often seen to be the best representation of the distillery's vision for their product, and tasting these bourbons will allow you a more complete experience.
With that in mind, there's two different schools of thought regarding the best way to drink cask strength bourbon. On one hand, some will say that this is best experienced straight on the first sip — to fully experience the flavors — and then, with only a few drops of water added at a time to dilute the liquor and open the flavors. Along with this is the theory that since cask strength liquors are almost always more expensive, there's no point in drowning all those flavors in a cocktail.
However, others argue that the higher proof and fuller, more well-developed notes of a cask strength bourbon is great in a cocktail and will add a whole new dimension to old favorites: Perhaps, something that's more alcohol-forward, like a bourbon Old Fashioned, or a bourbon Manhattan. Which is correct? Whichever you prefer.