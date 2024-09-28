The 2 Ingredient Pudding Snack That Adds More Protein Into Your Life

Imagine a world where delicious confections like 2-layer chocolate cake and tart cherry cheesecake parfaits are secretly loaded with ample amounts of protein to keep you full and satisfied for hours on end. In present-day reality, you've probably accepted the fact that your favorite desserts aren't always healthy. However, there is one sweet, easy-to-make snack that has all the qualities of a simple, tasty dessert made better with extra muscle-building protein. To make this one-of-a-kind treat all you need is Greek yogurt and instant pudding mix.

Did you know Cleveland Clinic surmises that 25% of your daily calories should come from protein? Protein not only serves as the regenerative system for cell, muscle, and bone growth, but also helps regulate the body's internal systems. Among the various protein sources available, Greek yogurt is a versatile food that packs a protein-heavy punch. As a matter of fact, one 7-ounce container of low-fat Greek yogurt generally contains 20 grams of protein. This ingredient serves as the protein-heavy backbone of your new favorite snack.

To make this high-protein treat, mix ¾ cup of Greek yogurt with 1 tablespoon of pudding mix. More than 1 tablespoon of powdered mix results in an overly thick, paste-like mixture. While this sweet and filling treat is fairly easy to make, there are countless variations to consider. For added intrigue, change up the ratio of pudding mix, swap out regular pudding mix for a sugar-free variety, or add milk for a creamier consistency.