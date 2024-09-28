The 2 Ingredient Pudding Snack That Adds More Protein Into Your Life
Imagine a world where delicious confections like 2-layer chocolate cake and tart cherry cheesecake parfaits are secretly loaded with ample amounts of protein to keep you full and satisfied for hours on end. In present-day reality, you've probably accepted the fact that your favorite desserts aren't always healthy. However, there is one sweet, easy-to-make snack that has all the qualities of a simple, tasty dessert made better with extra muscle-building protein. To make this one-of-a-kind treat all you need is Greek yogurt and instant pudding mix.
Did you know Cleveland Clinic surmises that 25% of your daily calories should come from protein? Protein not only serves as the regenerative system for cell, muscle, and bone growth, but also helps regulate the body's internal systems. Among the various protein sources available, Greek yogurt is a versatile food that packs a protein-heavy punch. As a matter of fact, one 7-ounce container of low-fat Greek yogurt generally contains 20 grams of protein. This ingredient serves as the protein-heavy backbone of your new favorite snack.
To make this high-protein treat, mix ¾ cup of Greek yogurt with 1 tablespoon of pudding mix. More than 1 tablespoon of powdered mix results in an overly thick, paste-like mixture. While this sweet and filling treat is fairly easy to make, there are countless variations to consider. For added intrigue, change up the ratio of pudding mix, swap out regular pudding mix for a sugar-free variety, or add milk for a creamier consistency.
There is more than one way to make high-protein pudding with instant pudding mix
Luckily, with just a few ingredients you can make several variations of Greek yogurt pudding. To make an extra light variation of this snack, use Greek yogurt that contains a lower percentage of fat or 0% fat. Alternatively, if you want to cut back on sugar, use sugar-free pudding mix. Upgrade the flavor of your resulting treat with a splash of vanilla extract.
When it comes to adding your preferred pudding mix, choose from a wide variety of flavors. To create more of a pudding than a mousse, combine 1 cup of greek yogurt with 1 cup of your preferred milk of choice and then, mix in one 3.4-ounce box of instant pudding. In this instance, a full 3.4-ounce box is required to make a noticeable impact. However, if you like the taste of Greek yogurt on its own, feel free to use less than a full box. While milk is necessary to create a luscious pudding, if you want a thicker, whipped treat, omit the milk.
Whichever way you decide to make this health-inspired pudding, use your favorite toppings to make this treat even more delicious. Toasted nuts, fresh fruit, and homemade granola are all tasty options. For a protein-rich treat that comes together in just five minutes, instant pudding mix is the ingredient you need to transform your daily Greek yogurt into a satisfying snack.