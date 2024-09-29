Amp Up The Flavor Of Store-Bought Gravy With Just One Ingredient

Adding browned butter to store-bought gravy is enough to give a bland batch a much-needed, flavor-forward facelift. However, if you want to take it a step further, there are additional ingredients you can introduce to brown butter-infused store-bought gravy to give it even more pizazz.

For something subtle yet transformative, finely chopped herbs can go a long way. Rosemary brings a piney, aromatic quality, thyme provides a touch of earthiness and warmth, and sage can add a savory, slightly peppery undercurrent. Pro tip: use dehydrated herbs when making gravy (yes, even store-bought) as fresh ones will quickly lose their aroma and flavor when heated.

Most recipes can be improved with a touch of satisfying allium goodness. Sautéing minced garlic into the browned butter can give it a savory, mouthwatering flair that's both familiar and timeless. Similarly, caramelized onions can achieve a similar effect with a more substantial mouthfeel. But if allium veggies aren't your thing, diced mushrooms are an easy way to amp up the umami.

The next time you have sad, store-bought gravy wasting away in your pantry, know that it can be transformed into a restaurant-quality condiment with the help of a little browned butter. It's so delicious you might even be tempted to drink it, and how could we blame you?