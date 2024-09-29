How To Make Crispy Oven Fried Chicken Without Using Breadcrumbs

Love fried chicken but not the grease splatters that wind up everywhere when you make it? Then you will love oven-fried chicken. First, you don't have to take apart your stovetop and clean it after you make this dish. Secondly, you don't need breadcrumbs, crushed cornflakes, or even crushed pretzels for a coating or to achieve the crispy, crunchy exterior that makes fried chicken so succulent and mouthwatering. All you need is an egg dip or some buttermilk and some seasoned flour and you're in business.

A flour dredge is a common coating if you are making fried chicken and it works just as well in the oven forming a golden crust that you want to sink your teeth into. How do you make this oven-fried chicken? Simply make your egg dip or soak your chicken in buttermilk and then dredge it in flour that has been seasoned with salt and pepper at the very least, but feel free to use whatever herbs and spices pair well with what you are serving it with. Grease up your sheet pan with a thin layer of cooking oil. Make certain to use one that has a high smoke point like peanut or canola oil. Bake the dredged chicken, skin side up, in an oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit.