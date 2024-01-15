Substitute Breadcrumbs With Crushed Pretzels For A Deliciously Salty Coating

Breadcrumbs are more than just a method to make sure you can find your way back to where you started, they happen to also be a culinary workhorse. They add both texture and binding power to something like a classic meatball and are probably most often called upon to give a crispy texture to a dish as a coating.

But when you run short on this crushed carbohydrate, never fear. You may already have a very solid backup on hand in the cupboard, especially if you're a frequent snacker. Believe it or not, using some run-of-the-mill pretzels as a coating can make your favorite dish crunchy and extra flavorful.

Crushed pretzels are not only ideal for their crispiness, but they bring taste to the table, too. Pretzels are malty, toasted, and caramel-like. Sourdough pretzels can even have a yeasty character that you can leverage depending on what you're going for in your finished dish. And across the board, unless you happen to have the rare unsalted version, your pretzels will also bring a dose of delicious salt to the table when you use them as a crunchy coating.