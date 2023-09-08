Why Did Taco Bell Discontinue Its Popular Caramel Apple Empanada?

It is quite normal for large fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Wendy's to introduce new menu items and discontinue old ones that weren't selling as well as predicted. However, sometimes when restaurants discontinue popular items, they get some pushback from fans on social media. That's exactly what happened in 2019 when Taco Bell discontinued the popular Caramel Apple Empanada, which the fast food chain had been selling for 15 years. However, if the item was so popular, why did Taco Bell decide to get rid of it?

Even today, nobody is quite sure, and Taco Bell has never given a full explanation. In fact, when asked about the disappearance of the item by Brand Eating, a spokesperson for Taco Bell seemed to know that the item had been a fan favorite and commented that the empanadas "were a big hit but exited menus." The spokesperson did not mention why the decision had been made to pull the sweet empanadas, but instead encouraged fans to try the restaurant's other desserts like the Cinnamon Twists and Cinnabon Delights.