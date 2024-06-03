Canned Biscuits Are The Secret To Quick And Easy Empanadas

Now that you know that empanada crust is as easy as buying a can of biscuits, the hardest part of making a batch of your own is choosing a filling. Empanadas can be anything you want, from savory to sweet, earthy or spicy, and everything in between. Since you're already taking an easy shortcut with the dough, there are lots of filling options that are just as simple to consider.

A grocery store rotisserie chicken is a great source of empanada filling because you can season the cooked meat any way you'd like. Just shred a few cups and mix it with spices like cumin, chili powder, and sautéed garlic and onions, and you've got a nearly instant empanada filling. Add buffalo sauce and ranch dressing for a buffalo chicken empanada that's sure to please. Ground beef is also fast and simple, and you can even use a packet of taco seasoning mix if you don't want to fiddle with the spice rack.

Empanadas are a great place to use up some leftovers, so experiment with stuffing your doughy pockets with leftover bits of barbecue, grilled veggies, shrimp, beans, rice, and cheese to make yesterday's dinner into something brand new. For dessert, cut up any fruit you have on hand, add a little sugar, and stuff it into the dough to make a simple, sweet empanada. This is also a great way to use up any fruit on the verge of going bad. Use any flavors you'd like to create the perfect empanada. It's easy to start over if something's not that good; for the price of a can of biscuits, you can experiment as much as you want.