The Temperature Tip That Will Prevent Slimy Okra

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A mainstay in Southern cuisine, okra is a versatile vegetable that can be used as an ingredient in plenty of dishes or as a side item for meat and vegetables. Chop up some okra and mix it with rice and seafood for a gumbo; combine it with tomatoes for a stewed side. Alternatively, you can batter it and toss it in the frying pan for an appetizer that can be eaten on the go. However, one of the drawbacks to okra is its sliminess. It's enough to make dinner guests turn their noses up at the vegetable.

If you don't want your okra looking like it just attended a Nickelodeon Kids Awards Show, you can reduce the slime by being mindful of its cooking temperature. Especially if you're planning on grilling or frying okra, then you will want to flash fry the vegetable. Get your pan nice and hot before adding in the veggies. Don't commit the cardinal sin of allowing your okra to heat slowly as the pan does — instead, you want to get a good blast of heat from the get-go. The quick exposure to high heat will not only provide a nice crust, but it also has the added benefit of helping to reduce the okra's slimy nature, leaving you with a more palatable veggie.