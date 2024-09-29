What's The Difference Between Diet Dr Pepper And Dr Pepper Zero Sugar?

Dr Pepper is one of the most popular soda brands of all time, surpassing soda rival Pepsi as the second-highest consumed soda in the United States in June 2024. As sweet as the carbonated beverage is, not all Dr Pepper drinkers want a mouthful of sugar each time they take a sip. Luckily, there are multiple sugar-free options for Dr Pepper drinkers to enjoy, including a diet and zero sugar formula. But is there a difference between Diet Dr Pepper and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar?

Both beverages contain zero calories, zero real sugar, and the distinct 23 flavors that make Dr Pepper the iconic beverage it is. The difference between the two is all in the sweeteners. Diet Dr Pepper uses an artificial sweetener called aspartame, while the Zero Sugar option uses both aspartame and another flavoring called acesulfame potassium. This mixture of sweeteners provides Dr Pepper Zero Sugar with a more syrupy flavor.