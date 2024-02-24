The Contested Origins Of Dr Pepper's Name

When it comes to sodas, Dr Pepper is certainly an iconic one. The bubbly beverage contains a fusion of 23 different flavors, and there are plenty of fascinating facts about the drink in existence. However, one aspect that seems to be lacking a solid story is how Dr Pepper got its name. What we do know is that the drink was first sold in Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store in Waco, Texas, in 1885. Pharmacist Charles Alderton is credited with the invention of the beverage, but the store's owner, Wade Morrison, was the one who sold and marketed it. Although the logo and slogans of the drink have evolved over the years, the name has remained the same. But where did the name actually come from, and was Dr. Pepper a real person?

The company's official website claims to have the answer. It states that Morrison fell in love with a doctor's daughter — specifically, the daughter of Dr. Charles Pepper. Despite the corporate Dr Pepper site sharing this tale, the story has been contested over the years, with a few different versions being shared — and it may not be true at all. In fact, there's one major red flag in the tale that would make it pretty concerning if it were.