The Gin Rickey is a simple combination of gin and fresh lime juice topped with club soda or sparkling water and garnished with lime wheels or a lime peel. In the absence of simple syrup, the drink is primarily flavored by the zesty nature of the lime juice and the botanicals of the gin. The bright, tart lime juice perfectly contrasts earthy gins, but also works well with more floral varieties.

The role of club soda or sparkling water in the Gin Rickey is simple: balance. The carbonated topper dilutes the gin and lime intensities so that they do not overwhelm the drinker. The fizziness of the club soda or sparkling water perfectly enhances the lime's sharp and tangy — yet refreshing — characteristics.

Before the Gin Rickey came the Bourbon Rickey, a spontaneous mixture of bourbon, carbonated water, and lime that quickly became a popular drink for a warm day. As more people customized this beverage, gin became the spirit of choice for a Rickey cocktail, and the Gin Rickey came to be. For those seeking a drinking experience like the Great Gatsby, the Gin Rickey is a great choice.