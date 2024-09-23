Gin Rickey Vs Tom Collins: What Makes These Classic Drinks Different?
Those seeking the perfect cocktails that feature lemonade and limeade to quench their thirst and offer refreshment should look no further than the Gin Rickey and the Tom Collins, respectively. Both of these drinks rely on the power of citrus and club soda to instill invigoration and freshness. But similarities aside, what sets them apart?
Both cocktails feature gin and citrus, but the resemblance ends there. While the Tom Collins leans on the sweeter side of things due to its inclusion of simple syrup and lemon, tartness from the combination of gin and lime is what defines the Gin Rickey. While both reliably refresh on a warm day, a sip of each effortlessly reveals just how different these beverages are.
A Gin Rickey isn't tricky
The Gin Rickey is a simple combination of gin and fresh lime juice topped with club soda or sparkling water and garnished with lime wheels or a lime peel. In the absence of simple syrup, the drink is primarily flavored by the zesty nature of the lime juice and the botanicals of the gin. The bright, tart lime juice perfectly contrasts earthy gins, but also works well with more floral varieties.
The role of club soda or sparkling water in the Gin Rickey is simple: balance. The carbonated topper dilutes the gin and lime intensities so that they do not overwhelm the drinker. The fizziness of the club soda or sparkling water perfectly enhances the lime's sharp and tangy — yet refreshing — characteristics.
Before the Gin Rickey came the Bourbon Rickey, a spontaneous mixture of bourbon, carbonated water, and lime that quickly became a popular drink for a warm day. As more people customized this beverage, gin became the spirit of choice for a Rickey cocktail, and the Gin Rickey came to be. For those seeking a drinking experience like the Great Gatsby, the Gin Rickey is a great choice.
The Tom Collins is calling
The Tom Collins is also one of many popular cocktails with fascinating origins, and certain characteristics make it stand apart from the Gin Rickey. With some gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water, you can mix your own Tom Collins. The lemon juice and simple syrup create a perfect balance of sweet and sour. Additionally, depending on which unique gin flavor you drink, the gin adds floral or herbal undertones to the overall flavor. Once these key ingredients are mixed and poured over ice, the drink is topped off with club soda or sparkling water and a lemon wheel, bringing it all together.
The most notable attribute of a Tom Collins is the zing that the lemon juice brings to it. The lemon flavor makes the flavor of many gins shine and, when partnered with the bubbling carbonation of the topper, delivers a punch of freshness with each sip. Finding the perfect balance of all components is the way to make the best Tom Collins.
Whichever cocktail you choose to make, you'll enjoy the refreshing element on a hot summer day. If the classic flavors aren't your thing, there are plenty of ways to customize both and enhance your gin-drinking experience.