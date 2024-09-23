The Limited Edition Coffee Doritos We Can't Believe Were Real

Although coffee and Doritos might sound like an odd pairing, the company actually had its reasons behind the launch. Three-quarters of Australians are coffee drinkers, and a fair chunk of those have more than one cup a day. The country also has quite a booming coffee culture, with plenty of craft cafés to be found all over the country serving up lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other types of coffee.

Unfortunately for many Australians, a good number of cafés close in the afternoon around three o'clock, which is right when most people's circadian rhythms are putting them in the midday slump. Doritos decided that they could come up with the solution by crafting a snack that has the caffeine kick of coffee to help get you through the day, while also marketing to the country's love of a good cup of Joe.

Beyond these reasonings, however, it's also an experimental product move that targets Generation Zers. The unconventional snack and its social media marketing campaign caught the eye of plenty of young people, which helped spread the word about Doritos and put the company's name back on the map.